L Brands CEO Steps Down, Sycamore Deal Terminated
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 04, 2020 4:59pm   Comments
L Brands (NYSE: LB) shares are trading lower after the company announced a "mutual agreement" with private equity firm Sycamore Partners to terminate their previously announced transaction.

Also, Leslie Wexner will step down as CEO and chairman of the board of L Brands. He will remain a member of the board as chairman Emeritus.

On April 22, L Brands released a statement that Sycamore Partners delivered a notice purporting to terminate the Feb. 20, 2020 transaction agreement relating to the sale of a 55% interest in Victoria's Secret Lingerie, Victoria's Secret Beauty and PINK.

L Brands shares are trading lower by 14.4% at $10.30 in Monday's after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $28.02 and a 52-week low of $8.

Photo by Samantha Marx via Wikimedia.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

