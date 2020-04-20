Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Comcast's Fandango To Buy Walmart's Video-On-Demand Subsidiary Vudu
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 20, 2020 10:36pm   Comments
Share:
Comcast's Fandango To Buy Walmart's Video-On-Demand Subsidiary Vudu

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) subsidiary Fandango has entered into an agreement to acquire video-on-demand service Vudu, the latter said in a statement on Monday.

What Happened

Vudu, a subsidiary of retailer Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), said it will continue to operate as an independent platform even after the acquisition, and its movie and television show library won't see any immediate change.

The two companies didn't disclose the terms of the deal, including the valuation at which Vudu was purchased.

The movie ticketing company Fandango also runs a streaming platform similar to Vudu called FandangoNow. According to Vudu, "there will be no immediate changes to either service."

See Also: Comcast's Peacock Takes Well-Timed Flight

Why It's Important

Both FandangoNow and Vudu trail significantly behind market leaders Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), Amazon.com Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Video and Hulu, in terms of viewership.

The acquisition comes at a time when the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has increased the demand for at-home entertainment services.

Comcast subsidiary NBCUniversal's other video-on-demand service, Peacock, launched in a limited manner last week.

Price Action

Comcast shares closed 2.3% lower in the regular session at $37.21.

Walmart stock closed 1.7% lower at $129.85 per share in the day.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMCSA + WMT)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
On 4/20, 11 Cannabis Executives To Outline The Current State Of The Industry
10 Stocks Hitting All-Time Highs Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic
Back To The Roots Announces Home Depot Partnership Amid Surge In Interest
Comcast's Peacock Takes Well-Timed Flight
Alibaba, Tesla Among Cramer's Stay-At-Home Stock Ideas
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fandango VuduM&A News Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com