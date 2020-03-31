Apple Acquires DarkSky, Weather App To Be Pulled From Android

Hyperlocal weather information app DarkSky has been acquired by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), the startup announced Tuesday.

What Happened

"Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy," DarkSky said in a statement.

"There is no better place to accomplish these goals than at Apple. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to reach far more people, with far more impact, than we ever could alone."

The New York-based company said that it would be pulling its Android and Wear OS apps at the end of June. Subscribers with active subscriptions by that time will receive a refund. It will also no longer accept new signups for its APIs. The iOS app will continue to function as normal.

More details on the deal, including the amount paid by Apple for the acquisition, weren't available.

The consumer electronics giant has, at times, let the startups continue to keep their product available on other platforms. The music identification app Shazam, which was acquired by Apple in 2018, continues to serve Android customers.

Price Action

Apple's shares closed 0.2% lower at $254.29 on Tuesday. The shares traded further 1.45% lower at $250.6 in the after-hours session.