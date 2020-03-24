Why Genworth Financial's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) shares are trading higher after the company announced the New York regulator has reapproved the proposed acquisition of control by Oceanwide for Genworth's New York-Domiciled insurance company.

Genworth Financial is a diversified insurance holding company that operates in mortgage insurance and long-term care insurance.

The company shares were trading up 25.38% at $3.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.93 and a 52-week low of $2.87.