CRST Acquires Final-Mile Logistics Provider NAL Group

CRST International Inc. announced it has acquired Edison, New Jersey-based final-mile logistics provider NAL Group.

NAL Group consists of warehousing service and final-mile logistics provider North American Logistics, which was founded in 2015, and installation and assembly services company Installs LLC, founded in 1994. Collectively, NAL Group has 1 million square feet under management with 4,900 service providers and carrier crews completing 1.3 million transactions annually throughout the U.S. and Canada.

NAL Group provides last-mile logistics services delivering furniture, appliances and electronics for some of the largest retailers, like Best Buy, Costco, IKEA, Lowe's and Walmart.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.Monday's announcement follows other recent deals in the final-mile segment.

"The acquisition of NAL Group complements CRST's service offerings through expertise in final mile logistics and complex in-home installation and assembly services. CRST's profitable growth has been built with the successful acquisition and integration of quality companies, and CRST is now one of the most diverse and complete transportation service providers in the industry," said CRST International President and CEO Hugh Ekberg.

Privately held CRST is one of the largest transportation providers in the nation. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based truckload (TL) carrier provides team expedited, flatbed, dedicated, brokerage, and transportation and warehouse management services.

According to the press release, NAL Group's previous president and CEO, Matt Riordan, will stay on to continue leading sales and operations.

The final-mile acquisition of NAL Group is expected to fill a "key element of the CRST strategic growth plan." In recent years, CRST has acquired Specialized Transportation Inc, Allied Special Products (the specialized division of North American Van Lines), BESL Transfer Co, Pegasus Transportation and Gardner Trucking Inc.

"NAL Group will allow CRST to enter the complex in-home installation and assembly market with existing customers as well as with an expanded customer base in the U.S. and Canada," Ekberg concluded.

