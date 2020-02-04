Security Startup Acquired By Hewlett Packard
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) has acquired a security startup that provides tools of identity-driven and large scale distributed software, Scytale, TechCrunch reported.
What Happened?
Scytale founded in 2017 by a team of engineers from cloud-native enterprises like Amazon Web Services, Google, Okta, PagerDuty.
The startup is the founding contributor of the Secure Production Identity Framework for Everyone (SPIFFE). According to Husak, “HPE is fully-committed to continuing Scytale’s stewardship and contributions to SPIFFE and SPIRE (SPIFFE Runtime Environment), and these projects will play a fundamental role in HPE’s plans to deliver a dynamic, open, and secure edge-to-cloud platform.”
What Else Is There?
Scytale has raised $8 million since it was funded. The last funding type was Series A, which raised $5 million.
Price Action
HPE shares traded 1.51% higher at $14.14 at press time on Monday.
