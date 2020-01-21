Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Uber Sells Indian Food Delivery Business To Local Company Zomato In All-Stock Deal
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 21, 2020 5:03am   Comments
Share:
Uber Sells Indian Food Delivery Business To Local Company Zomato In All-Stock Deal

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is bowing out of the food delivery race in India.

What Happened

The San Francisco-based company on Tuesday sold its Indian division of Uber Eats to homegrown rival Zomato.

In an all-stock deal, Uber will get 9.99% ownership of Zomato, and hand over all its logistics and operations infrastructure of Uber East India to Zomato, effective Tuesday.

"India remains an exceptionally important market to Uber and we will continue to invest in growing our local Rides business, which is already the clear category leader," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement.

"We have been very impressed by Zomato's ability to grow rapidly in a capital-efficient manner and we wish them continued success," Khoswrshahi added.

Why It Matters

The reports of the two companies discussing the deal were floating since November last year.

The food delivery business in India was causing constant losses for Uber after it made a late entry in 2017 in a market already dominated by established domestic players Zomato and Swiggy.

"We are the undisputed market leaders in the food delivery category in India," Zomato proclaimed after the acquisition.

According to Statista, Zomato made up for 35% of the market share of India's online food delivery businesses at the end of 2018, followed by Swiggy at 24%, and Uber Eats and Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) each at 10%.

Zomato, which raised more than $360 million from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s Ant Financial in 2018, was valued at more than $3.5 billion ahead of the acquisition.

Price Action

Uber's shares closed 1.3% higher at $35.13 on Friday.

Posted-In: M&A News Restaurants Global Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DPZ + UBER)

5 Takeaways From The ICR Conference
'Air Taxi' Startup Joby Gets $590M Funding From Toyota, Intel, Others
Egyptian Trucking Marketplace Brings Efficiency Gains In Chaotic Market
Tough Comparisons: Banks Eyeing Decent Earnings, But Lagging 2018 Results
Is 2020 The Year Of Uber? 2 Pros Discuss Key Issues
Americans Love 7-Eleven and Wawa More Than Walmart: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga