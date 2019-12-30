Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Uber Gets Egypt Approval For $3.1B Middle-East Rival Acquisition Deal
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 30, 2019 5:51am   Comments
Share:
Uber Gets Egypt Approval For $3.1B Middle-East Rival Acquisition Deal

The Egyptian authorities have approved the San Fransisco-based ride-sharing company Uber Technologies Inc.'s (NYSE: UBER) bid to acquire middle-east rival Careem Inc.

What Happened

In a statement on Sunday, the Egyptian Competition Authority said that the authorities had approved the acquisition deal after conducting extensive due diligence.

The $3.1 billion acquisition deal was announced earlier in March, ahead of Uber's initial public offering, as reported by the Associated Press at the time.

Some of the commitments, ECA has asked of Uber, include setting the surge pricing to 2.5 times the average trip cost, no further increase in the commission deducted from drivers' income beyond the existing rates, and requirements to share mapping and tripping data with new competitors — provided that the user has agreed to it.

What's Next

The acquisition deal is expected to be signed in January, after all relevant regulatory approvals are received, according to Reuters.

"We welcome the decision by the Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA) to approve Uber's pending acquisition of Careem," an Uber spokesperson told Reuters.

"Uber and Careem joining forces will deliver exceptional outcomes for riders, drivers, and cities across Egypt."

Under the agreement, Careem will get to keep its brand and business separate from Uber, although the two companies will integrate part of their networks going ahead, Uber chief executive officer Dara Khosrowshahi said in March.

Price Action

Uber's shares last closed 1.63% lower at $30.17 on Friday.

Posted-In: Associated PressM&A News IPOs Global Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UBER)

Barron's Picks And Pans: Applied Materials, Boeing, Travelers And More
Travis Kalanick Is Leaving Uber's Board: Experts On Why, What's Next
Today's Pickup: Smith's Candor; Target On-Target
How The Uberization Of Freight Is Transforming Logistics – #FWLive Chicago
Travis Kalanick To Leave Uber's Board
Uber And Lyft Fought The Law And Won In NYC
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Oil Prices Remain Positive Amid US Air Strikes In Iraq, Syria

Chinese 'Gene-Editing' Scientist Gets 3 Years In Prison