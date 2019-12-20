Canada's Groupe Morneau Grows Reefer Division With Beacon Acquisition

Groupe Morneau's refrigerated division has acquired Beacon Transit Lines, strengthening the Canadian carrier's presence in Ontario and Quebec, especially in the vital Toronto-Montreal corridor.

Morneau Eskimo's purchase of Toronto-based Beacon, announced Dec. 19, nearly doubles its fleet from 80 to 140 tractors. It will improve Morneau Eskimo's ability to serve food industry customers throughout the two neighboring provinces.

"We can now offer a complete and continuous service, mainly to food companies, by transporting their goods from Windsor, Ontario, to Gaspé in the eastern tip of Québec," David Morneau, Groupe Morneau's director of development, said in a statement.

The acquisition, also effective Dec. 19, builds on a partnership between the carriers going back more than 15 years. Beacon will operate under the name Beacon Transport.

Adding a carrier in the Greater Toronto Area is also tapping into the region's surging population growth, among the highest in North America.

The deal follows the opening of Morneau Groupe's new terminal in Lévis, south of Quebec City.

