Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shopify Trades Higher On Cramer M&A Talk

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2019 1:10pm   Comments
Share:
Shopify Trades Higher On Cramer M&A Talk

Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) were trading higher by more than 6.4% on the day, in part due to a favorable mention from CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Cramer said on CNBC that two Silicon Valley companies expressed an interest in acquiring the Ottawa, Canada-based company. The two companies each have a market cap of at least $70 billion, according to Cramer, but Shopify has no interest in selling itself.

Shopify's market cap was around $43 billion at time of publication.

Why It's Important For Shopify

Shopify's growth over the last year is starting to show which may explain some M&A interest.

Online merchants who use Shopify's platform to sell goods accounted for $2.9 billion in sales over the four-day Thanksgiving Weekend selling period, according to the Ottawa Business Journal. During the same period last year, Shopify's clients recorded sales of just $1.8 billion.

At its peak this year, Shopify merchants collected more than $1.5 million in sales each minute.

Shopify has yet to comment on Cramer's public and is unlikely to do so according to standard corporate policies. Several Wall Street analysts may chime in with their opinion over the coming days and debate who approached Shopify and at what price would Shopify re-consider a sale of itself.

Shopify's stock traded around $373.21 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

Black Friday 2019 Winners And Losers: Amazon, Macy's, Shopify And More

Shopify's Quest Of Being Anti-Amazon Is Giving Amazon A Run For Its Money

Posted-In: CNBC Jim CramerM&A News Rumors Top Stories Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SHOP)

Black Friday 2019 Winners And Losers: Amazon, Macy's, Shopify And More
Today's Pickup: Amazon Reportedly Tests Inventory Staging For Merchants
PreMarket Prep Recap: Roku Downgrade Makes Markets Go Cuckoo
Shopify's Quest Of Being Anti-Amazon Is Giving Amazon A Run For Its Money
'Perfecting Your Craft': Nour Atta's Method For Becoming A High-Earning Trader
15 Stocks With A High Current Ratio
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Target Option Traders Turn Bearish Following Big Holiday Shopping Weekend

Nanaimo, British Columbia Sees Opening Of Its First Cannabis Dispensary