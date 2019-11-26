Taurus Sells US Logistics Real Estate Portfolio For $614 Million

Real estate private equity firm Taurus Investment Holdings LLC said Nov. 25 it has sold its 8.2 million-square-foot U.S. logistics portfolio to Investcorp., a provider of alternative investments, for $614 million.

In so doing, the firm exited its US Logistics Fund I and three co-investment vehicles. Boston-based Taurus said it will remain a co-invested manager of the portfolio through a joint venture with Investcorp.

The properties, located in Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta and Memphis, consist of 117 buildings occupied by more than 400 regional, national and international tenants, Taurus said.

Taurus did not address the reasons for the sale in its statement. Private equity firms typically have specific holding periods for portfolio assets and need to dispose of the assets within that time frame.

Taurus made clear that it has not lost interest in the logistics real estate segment in the U.S. and Europe, especially as demand grows for urban properties that can be built or transformed into last-mile fulfillment centers. Taurus CEO Peter Merrigan said in the statement that logistics remains "one of our highest conviction investment themes" on both sides of the Atlantic.

Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay