Novartis Confirms Deal To Acquire Medicines Company For $9.7B
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 25, 2019 8:28am   Comments
Novartis Confirms Deal To Acquire Medicines Company For $9.7B

Following reports last week, Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) confirmed on Monday a deal to acquire the Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) for $9.7 billion, or $85 per share.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020 and up until closing Novartis and the Medicines Company will continue to operate as separate and independent companies. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies.

See Also: Novartis Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings, Guidance Raise

"We are excited about entering into an agreement to acquire The Medicines Company as inclisiran is a potentially transformational medicine that reimagines the treatment of atherosclerotic heart disease and familial hypercholesterolemia,” said Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan. “With tens of millions of patients at higher risk of cardiovascular events from high LDL-C, we believe that inclisiran could contribute significantly to improved patient outcomes and help healthcare systems address the leading global cause of death.”

The transaction fits long-term strategic goals and the acquisition of Medicines Company would allow Novartis to continue building pipeline depth in a key therapeutic area.

Medicines Company's stock traded higher by 22% to $84.11 per share at time of publication.

Posted-In: M&A News Health Care General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

