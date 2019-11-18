Market Overview

International Buyer Acquires Mountain Valley Express
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
November 18, 2019 11:44am   Comments
Mountain Valley Express,  a less-than-truckload carrier headquartered in Stockton, California, has been acquired by an international buyer.

The acquisition was announced by Affinity Ventures, an Albuquerque, New Mexico-based firm that said it acted as the merger and acquisition adviser to Mountain Valley Express. Affinity did not identify the acquiring company other than to say it was an "international buyer."

Mountain Valley Express was founded in 1976 and has six locations in California, two in Nevada and one in Phoenix, Arizona. It calls itself California's "premier overnight service."

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration SAFER website, the company has 177 power units (160 tractors and 17 straight or box trucks)  and 238 drivers.

Mountain Valley Express specializes in overnight and second day transport between direct points across the western United States, said Affinity. 

A subsidiary called Mountain Valley Freight Solutions provides truckload brokerage, intermodal service and logistics management.

In 2017, the company a fueling agreement with Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Clean Energy Fuels said at that time  Mountain Valley Express had purchased nine heavy-duty trucks equipped with the new natural gas engines.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

