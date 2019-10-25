Market Overview

TFI Reveals Trucking, Logistics Acquisitions
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
October 25, 2019 10:37am   Comments
TFI Reveals Trucking, Logistics Acquisitions

TFI International (TSX:TFI) quietly acquired a small Canadian carrier and certain assets of a U.S. logistics provider in August. 

TFI disclosed the purchase of Quebec-based Craler and US Logistics in its third-quarter financial report.

Craler provides trucking, brokerage and warehousing services in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. The firm lists 19 trucks in its U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration registration. 

Craler has facilities in Laval, Quebec and Barrie, Ontario. 

Georgia-based US Logistics provides medical logistics, final mile and brokerage services. The acquisition will complement TFI's purchase of assets of bankrupt carrier Beavex.

TFI did not disclose the purchase price of either company. The Montreal-based firm has acquired eight companies in 2019. 

TFI reported relatively flat performance in its third-quarter earnings report on October 24. 

CEO Alain Bedard will discuss the results with analysts on October 25. 

Image by Peter H from Pixabay

Originally posted here...

 

