Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Roku To Purchase Dataxu For $150M In Cash And Roku Shares
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 22, 2019 9:27am   Comments
Share:
Roku To Purchase Dataxu For $150M In Cash And Roku Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) has entered into an agreement to acquire Boston-based Dataxu, a demand-side platform, for $150 million in cash and Roku shares.

Dataxu provides marketers with an automated bidding and self-serve software to manage ad campaigns programmatically across digital platforms.

See Also: Roku Wins A New Investor: Ken Griffin

The acquisition of Dataxu's platform will complement Roku's industry-leading OTT advertising platform and enable Roku to provide marketers a single, data-driven software solution to plan, buy, and optimize their ad spend across TV and OTT providers.

Roku shares were down 0.37% at $132.54 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $176.55 and a 52-week low of $26.30.

Posted-In: DataxuM&A News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ROKU)

3 Growth Stocks To Consider Investing In Now
Netflix Misses On Domestic Subscribers But Beats Earnings Estimates
How Earnings Season Is Playing Out In The WeTrader Paper Trading Competition
Wednesday's Market Minute: The Harvey Dent Market
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
PreMarket Prep Recap: Impressive Bank Earnings, Aphria Sparks Rally In Marijuana Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

9 Countries Using Online Dating The Most

PG&E Says More California Blackouts Could Be Coming This Week