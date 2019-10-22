Roku To Purchase Dataxu For $150M In Cash And Roku Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) has entered into an agreement to acquire Boston-based Dataxu, a demand-side platform, for $150 million in cash and Roku shares.

Dataxu provides marketers with an automated bidding and self-serve software to manage ad campaigns programmatically across digital platforms.

The acquisition of Dataxu's platform will complement Roku's industry-leading OTT advertising platform and enable Roku to provide marketers a single, data-driven software solution to plan, buy, and optimize their ad spend across TV and OTT providers.

Roku shares were down 0.37% at $132.54 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $176.55 and a 52-week low of $26.30.