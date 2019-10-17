GlobalTranz Acquires Chicago-Based Brokerage Global Freight Solutions

GlobalTranz has added to its portfolio with the acquisition of Chicago-based Global Freight Solutions. It is the third major acquisition this year by GlobalTranz and the second of a brokerage based in Chicago.

"Global Freight Solutions is a proven provider of exceptional logistics services and solutions," Renee Krug, GlobalTranz CEO, said. "This addition will enhance GlobalTranz's ability to serve our customers while accelerating growth."

Global Freight Solutions has been in business for over 25 years and offers "technology-enabled freight management best practices and a superior customer service focus," according to a release.

"Today's shippers expect higher-touch service and support combined with differentiated technology and data solutions," Dan Supis, CEO of Global Freight Solutions, said. "As their needs evolve, GlobalTranz is there with a full suite of services and solutions necessary to succeed."

Global Freight Solutions had previously been one of GlobalTranz's freight agents. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Earlier this year, GlobalTranz acquired Circle 8 Logistics. Also based in Chicago, Circle 8 is a third-party logistics provider brokering truckload, flatbed, intermodal, temperature-controlled, and less-than-truckload (LTL) capacity.

Earlier this year GlobalTranz was acquired by Providence Equity, which previously owned the company before selling it to the Jordan Company in 2018.

GlobalTranz offers cloud-based, multi-modal transportation management system products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. It is a top-10 freight brokerage.

