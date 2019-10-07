Manitoulin Buys Another US Freight-Forwarder

Manitoulin Group, one of Canada's largest transportation and logistics firms, has expanded its reach in the U.S. with Miami-based freight-forwarder Demark Global Logistics.

Ontario-based Manitoulin purchased Demark for an undisclosed sum through its freight-forwarding arm Manitoulin Global Forwarding (MGF).

"Demark is a valuable addition to MGF given its strategic locations in the U.S., which enhances our ability to service all parts of the United States," Manitoulin Group CEO Gord Smith said in a statement on October 7.

Family owned Demark offers a variety of logistics services including freight forwarding, customs brokerage and warehousing. It has a second location in New Jersey.

"We are confident that our customers will be in excellent hands with MGF and will experience a seamless transition," Demark president and CEO Mirna Ramirez said in a statement.

The Demark acquisition occurred less than a year after Manitoulin Global purchased its first U.S. firm in November 2018, Houston-based N/J International.

Manitoulin expanded its Canadian logistics business in May with the purchase of Trident Freight Logistics in British Columbia.

Based near Toronto, Manitoulin has more than 1,000 power units and operates extensively across Canada and the United States.

