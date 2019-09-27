Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What The Truck?!? Every Rose Has Its Thunberg
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
September 27, 2019 3:40pm   Comments
Share:
What The Truck?!? Every Rose Has Its Thunberg

Today on What the Truck?!? Covenant Transport ends service to Mexico, XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) inches back into the M&A game, infrastructure just caught a break in state highway funding, and Universal Logistics has to pay out $36 million in damages after years of litigation. We also introduce our inaugural segment Now Trending in the Supply Chain, learn about the FreightTech 100 nominations, play a rousing round of Earnings Over/Under, and crack the whip with Comment Section Rodeo. Thanks for joining us on this Friday backhaul edition!

Watch the LIVE show

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics Supply ChainM&A News Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (XPO)

XPO Inching Way Back Into The M&A Game, Jacobs Tells Analysts
Deutsche Bank Turns Bullish On Transports For 2020
Small Carriers Expanding Fleets As Large Carriers Reduce Tractor Counts
XPO Unit, California Workers Propose $5.5 Million Settlement To End Classification Fight
Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
The LTL "Oligopoly" Drives On
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Cool Chain Association Calls For Data Sharing

Freight Futures Daily Curve: 9/27