German Logistics Startup Sennder Acquires Spanish Rival Innroute

German logistics startup sennder had acquired Spanish competitor Innroute, expanding its

European digital freight-forwarding platform after raising more than $100 million in 2019.

The Berlin-based firm announced the acquisition on Linkedin on September 25. Terms were not disclosed.

"We are very happy to grow this quickly – and we warmly welcome the Innroute team to the sennder family," sennder said in its Linkedin message.

Like sennder, Innroute offers a digital platform matching over-the-road freight. Ahead of the purchase, Innroute had said it had more than 3,000 carriers and 10,000 trucks on its platform.

Assuming sennder retains Innroute's customers, its connected vehicle base grows from 7,500 to 17,500.

sennder had an existing office in Barcelona. Its Spanish team will join Innroute's in Madrid.

Sennder has raised more than $100 million this year, most recently with $70 million in series C funding in July.

