Report: 3 Suitors Eyeing eBay's StubHub Platform
Online auction site eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY)-owned ticket resale platform StubHub is drawing interest from Vivid Seats and KKR & Co., Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Silver Lake is also weighing a bid for the platform, which is worth about $3 billion, Bloomberg said.
On March 1, eBay announced it would pursue strategic initiatives. The initiatives include a strategic review of assets, an operating review and the addition of two new independent board members.
On July 17, CNBC reported that eBay could be moving ahead with a sale of StubHub.
On Sept. 1, The UK Times published an article indicating that eBay “is racing to avoid a clash with activist investors by exploring a sale of its classified ads business and the ticket reseller StubHub, together worth about $16.5 billion.”
Shares of eBay were trading higher by 0.11% at $39.78 at the time of publication Wednesday.
Related Links:
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 4, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Fed Speakers
Posted-In: Bloomberg KKR & Co. StubHub Vivid SeatsM&A Media Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.