Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

VMware Will Acquire Pivotal Software And Carbon Black
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 22, 2019 4:43pm   Comments
Share:
VMware Will Acquire Pivotal Software And Carbon Black

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) announced two different acquisition after Thursday's market close.

The company entered into a definitive merger agreement with Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ: CBLK). The deal will see VMware acquire Carbon Black through a cash tender offer for $26 per share.

The transaction has an enterprise value of $2.1 billion.

VMware also entered into a definitive agreement with Pivotal Software Inc (NYSE: PVTL) to acquire the company for a blended price per share of $11.71, comprised of $15 per share in cash to Pivotal Class A stockholders, and VMware's Class B shares exchanged for Pivotal Class B shares held by Dell Technologies at an exchange ratio of 0.0550 shares of VMware Class B common stock for each share of Pivotal Class B common stock.

The transaction has an enterprise value of $2.7 billion.

VMware shares fell 2.8% in after-hours trading. Pivotal spiked higher by 8.2%, while Carbon Black was halted for trading at time of publication.

Related Links:

VMware Increases Exposure To Cloud Through Intrinsic Acquisition

What To Make Of The Splunk Sell-Off: Analysts Weigh In

Posted-In: M&A News Top Stories After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PVTL + CBLK)

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 16, 2019
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Limbach Holdings Falls On Downbeat Q2 Results; SpartanNash Shares Climb
46 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Briggs & Stratton Drops After Q4 Results; Pivotal Software Shares Jump
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 15, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Bed Bath & Beyond, Switch And More