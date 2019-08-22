VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) announced two different acquisition after Thursday's market close.

The company entered into a definitive merger agreement with Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ: CBLK). The deal will see VMware acquire Carbon Black through a cash tender offer for $26 per share.

The transaction has an enterprise value of $2.1 billion.

VMware also entered into a definitive agreement with Pivotal Software Inc (NYSE: PVTL) to acquire the company for a blended price per share of $11.71, comprised of $15 per share in cash to Pivotal Class A stockholders, and VMware's Class B shares exchanged for Pivotal Class B shares held by Dell Technologies at an exchange ratio of 0.0550 shares of VMware Class B common stock for each share of Pivotal Class B common stock.

The transaction has an enterprise value of $2.7 billion.

VMware shares fell 2.8% in after-hours trading. Pivotal spiked higher by 8.2%, while Carbon Black was halted for trading at time of publication.

