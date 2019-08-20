Market Overview

Elanco To Acquire Bayer's Animal Health Business For $7.6B
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 20, 2019 10:00am   Comments
Elanco To Acquire Bayer's Animal Health Business For $7.6B

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) shares were trading lower Tuesday after the company announced it would acquire Bayer AG (OTC: BAYRY)'s animal health business for $5.32 billion in cash and $2.28 billion in Elanco shares. The transaction is valued at $7.6 billion.

The deal is expected to double Elanco's companion animal business and create a balance between its food animal and companion animal segments.

"In our first four quarters as an independent company, we have validated the significant value creation potential from a dedicated focus on animal health and a targeted strategy," Elanco CEO Jeffrey Simmons said in a statement. 

"Joining Elanco and Bayer Animal Health strengthens and accelerates our IPP strategy, transforms our portfolio with the addition of well-known pet brands, brings an increased presence in key emerging markets, expands innovation and accelerates our margin expansion journey."

Elanco Animal Health shares were trading down 4.63% at $28.40 at the time of publication Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $37.61 and a 52-week low of $28.

Posted-In: M&A News Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

