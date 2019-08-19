Market Overview

Microsoft Acquires jClarity To Bolster Azure's Java Team
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 19, 2019 1:05pm   Comments
Microsoft Acquires jClarity To Bolster Azure's Java Team

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has acquired jClarity.

The jClarity team is formed by “Java champions” and data scientists with proven expertise in data driven Java Virtual Machine optimizations. Microsoft Azure and jClarity engineers will be working together to improve Azure for Java customers.

In a blog post, the company writes:

“At Microsoft, we strongly believe that we can do more for our customers by working alongside the Java community. The jClarity team, with the backing of Microsoft, will continue to collaborate with the OpenJDK community and the Java ecosystem to foster the progress of the platform.In the last few years, Microsoft’s usage of Java has grown and now includes multiple large-scale deployments, such as Azure HDInsight and Minecraft. Additionally, Microsoft customers like Adobe, Daimler and Société Générale have brought their Java production workloads to Azure.”

The relationship with the jClarity team is not new. Since June 2018, Microsoft has sponsored the AdoptOpenJDK project to help build binaries of OpenJDK for different platforms, including Linux and Windows.

Microsoft shares are trading up 1.28% at $137.87 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $141.68 and a 52-week low of $93.96.

