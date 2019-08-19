Market Overview

DryShips Will Be Acquired By SPII Holdings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 19, 2019 8:33am   Comments
DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) will be acquired by SPII Holdings Inc. a company controlled by George Economou, under which SPII will acquire the outstanding shares for $5.25 per share in cash, without interest.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The $5.25 per share price represents a premium of approximately 66% over the company's $3.16 closing stock price on June 12.

DryShips shares were trading up 35.25% at $5.18 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.22 and a 52-week low of $3.08.

Posted-In: M&A News Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

