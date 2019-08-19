DryShips Will Be Acquired By SPII Holdings
DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) will be acquired by SPII Holdings Inc. a company controlled by George Economou, under which SPII will acquire the outstanding shares for $5.25 per share in cash, without interest.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.
The $5.25 per share price represents a premium of approximately 66% over the company's $3.16 closing stock price on June 12.
DryShips shares were trading up 35.25% at $5.18 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.22 and a 52-week low of $3.08.
Related Links:
DryShips Shareholder SPII Holdings Offers $4 Per Share for Merger
Posted-In: M&A News Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.