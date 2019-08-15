Report: Revlon Could Put Itself Up For Sale
Revlon (NYSE: REV) shares are trading higher after Bloomberg reported the company may be reviewing options including a sale.
$REV TO REVIEW OPTIONS, INCLUDING SALE
— *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaOne) August 15, 2019
Revlon is an multinational cosmetics, skin care and personal care company headquartered in New York City. The company has market cap of $872.91 million.
Revlon shares spiked higher, trading up 11.7% at $16.26 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.62 and a 52-week low of $13.58.
