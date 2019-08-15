Revlon (NYSE: REV) shares are trading higher after Bloomberg reported the company may be reviewing options including a sale.

$REV TO REVIEW OPTIONS, INCLUDING SALE — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaOne) August 15, 2019

Revlon is an multinational cosmetics, skin care and personal care company headquartered in New York City. The company has market cap of $872.91 million.

Revlon shares spiked higher, trading up 11.7% at $16.26 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.62 and a 52-week low of $13.58.

