Report: Revlon Could Put Itself Up For Sale
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 15, 2019 2:16pm   Comments
Revlon (NYSE: REV) shares are trading higher after Bloomberg reported the company may be reviewing options including a sale.

Revlon is an multinational cosmetics, skin care and personal care company headquartered in New York City. The company has market cap of $872.91 million.

Revlon shares spiked higher, trading up 11.7% at $16.26 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.62 and a 52-week low of $13.58.

Avon Confirms Deal Talks With Natura, Stock Gains 15%

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

