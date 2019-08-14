Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Applied Industrial Technologies Will Acquire Olympus Controls
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 14, 2019 12:41pm   Comments
Share:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Olympus Controls Corp for an undisclosed amount.

The deal is expected to close before the end of August. Olympus Controls is an automation services provider – including design, assembly, integration, and distribution – of motion control, machine vision, and robotic technologies.

“Olympus brings to Applied a full range of value-added automation expertise, with leading technology solutions, an established geographic footprint, and strong supplier partnerships,” said Neil Schrimsher CEO for Applied. “Their addition is a strong complement to our business, further broadening our capabilities, customer opportunities and technical presence across varied industrial segments.”

Applied Industrial Technologies shares were trading down 3.2% to $52.06 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $82.35 and a 52-week low of $49.45.

Related Links:

Presidio To Be Acquired By BC Partners For $2.1B

CIT Buys Mutual Of Omaha For $1B

Posted-In: M&A News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIT)

8 Stocks To Watch For August 14, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2019
Earnings Outlook For Applied Industrial Tech
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

5 Earnings Season Takeaways For Auto Investors

Researchers Find Endocannabinoids In Gut Might Regulate Obesity