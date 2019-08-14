Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSDO) has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds advised by BC Partners in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.1 billion.

Presidio stockholders will receive $16 in cash for each share of Presidio common stock they own. The purchase price represents a premium of 21.3% over Presidio's closing stock price of $13.19 on August 13.

The company board of directors have unanimously approved the agreement with BC Partners.

Presidio shares were trading up 25.55% at $16.56 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $17.81 and a 52-week low of $12.04.

