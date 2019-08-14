Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Presidio To Be Acquired By BC Partners For $2.1B
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 14, 2019 8:05am   Comments
Share:

Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSDO) has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds advised by BC Partners in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.1 billion.

Presidio stockholders will receive $16 in cash for each share of Presidio common stock they own. The purchase price represents a premium of 21.3% over Presidio's closing stock price of $13.19 on August 13.

The company board of directors have unanimously approved the agreement with BC Partners.

Presidio shares were trading up 25.55% at $16.56 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $17.81 and a 52-week low of $12.04.

Related Links:

CIT Buys Mutual Of Omaha For $1B

II-VI Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

Posted-In: M&A News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PSDO)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Embraer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings

Canada Goose Falls On Q1 Earnings