A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 13, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2019 12:28pm   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares were down 16.7% to $5.76. The company announced Monday that it entered into an LLC operating agreement with Legacy Ventures to form Archipelago Ventures Hawaii LLC.
  2. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) shares were up 87% to $37.31 after the company reported a positive update that its Phase 1 data for ripretinib in gastrointestinal stromal tumors achieved its primary endpoint.
  5. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were up 2.4% to $137.42 following continued momentum after Needham raised the price target from $120 to $150 on Monday.
  6. Yangtze River Port (NASDAQ: YRIV) shares were down 15% to $1.10.
  7. JD.Com (NASDAQ: JD) shares were up 11.4% to $30.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  8. Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares were down 7.4% to $1.00.
  9. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were up 0.7% to $32.63.
  10. Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ: APOP) shares were down 13.6% to $0.50 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  11. Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (NASDAQ: GGAL) shares were up 3.3% to $17.30. The stock rebounded from Monday’s sell-off.
  12. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares were down 37.7% after the company said it expected weak order trends in key market which could lead to lower-than-expected 2020 results.

