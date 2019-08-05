Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

1-800-Flowers To Buy Shari's Berries For $20.5M
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 05, 2019 10:49am   Comments
Share:
1-800-Flowers To Buy Shari's Berries For $20.5M

1-800-Flowers.com Inc (NASDAQ: FLWS) has been successful in its bid for Shari's Berries brand, buying the company for $20.5 million.

Shari's Berries is a provider of dipped berries and other specialty treats. 1-800-Flowers.com will acquire the assets through one of its wholly owned subsidiaries and plans to close the transaction soon after the hearing. The bankruptcy court will consider approval of the transaction at a hearing to be held Aug. 9.

The company’s winning bid includes the acquisition of certain assets of FTD's gourmet food business, including more than 450 domain names, copyrights, trademarks, customer data, phone numbers and other intellectual property.

"We are very excited to have been the winning bidder for the Shari's Berries brand and we are looking forward to getting final court approval and closing the transaction later this month,” said Chris McCann, CEO of 1-800-Flowers.

1-800-Flowers.com shares were trading down 0.63% at $18.81 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.77 and a 52-week low of $10.

Related Links:

Hillrom Buys Breathe Technologies In $130M Deal

Vacasa To Acquire Wyndham Vacation Rentals For $162M

Posted-In: Chris McCann Shari's BerriesM&A News Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FLWS)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Maple Leaf Motoring: Why More Cross-Border Freight Flows To Canada Than U.S.

Natural Gas Truck Sales Surge Even As Electric Trucks Get The Hype