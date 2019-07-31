Turvo Acquires Supply Chain IoT And AI Company ODYN

Collaborative logistics platform Turvo has acquired artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled visibility platform ODYN.

Through this acquisition, announced on July 31, Turvo will accelerate the integration of connected sensors into its end-to-end platform.

"With our platform approach we sit at a unique intersection of connecting people, businesses, applications and devices together, putting us in a position to accelerate AI-driven [internet of things] IoT solutions into the logistics and supply chain industry," said Matt Jubelirer, Turvo's chief marketing officer. "The addition of ODYN greatly enhances our capabilities with an incredible team, deep technology, unique intellectual property and customer synergy with Fortune 500 companies."

ODYN's sensors provide global connectivity but don't require infrastructure or integration. Customers can simply power-up and attach the device to a shipment or pallet.

Data from the sensors allows users to increase customer service levels while optimizing orders and in-transit inventory. ODYN also shares customer synergy with Turvo and currently has several major shippers actively deploying its technology.

The Turvo platform connects people and organizations across the supply chain, allowing shippers, logistics providers and carriers to work together in real-time through cloud-based software and mobile applications.

"We have long held a vision about how to help transform this industry," Jubelirer told FreightWaves. "When you're looking at end-to-end lifecycle, a lot of data is not yet captured. The addition of IoT sensors has long been a goal of ours."

What makes ODYN unique, he said, "is it's an extremely low-cost solution to start to integrate sensors at volume." The system uses WiFi as primary connectivity, and therefore units are less expensive to manufacture and deploy.

Through the acquisition Turvo will also open a new advanced technology center in Boston focused on IoT, AI and data science. ODYN co-founders, Marc Held and Konstantin Klitenik, will lead the center.

Boston is a hotspot for talent, Jubelirer said.

