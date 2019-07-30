Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cantel Medical To Buy Hu-Friedy In $800M Deal
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 30, 2019 12:27pm   Comments
Share:

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) will acquire privately-held Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., a manufacturer of instruments for the dental industry,  in a $800 million deal.

Cantel is acquiring Hu-Friedy for $725 million in upfront cash and stock consideration, and up to $50 million in earnout payments payable in cash and stock conditional.

The transaction structure is anticipated to result in tax benefits to Cantel presently valued at more than $100 million, which would result in a net purchase price of $625 million for the upfront consideration and up to approximately $675 million in consideration including potential earnout payments.

"The combination of our two dental businesses provides a clear and immediate opportunity to become the leading provider of a 'Complete Circle of Protection' offering for instrument reprocessing workflow and infection prevention and compliance solutions in the dental industry," said George Fotiades, CEO of Cantel.

Cantel Medical shares are trading up 10.96% at $91.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $99.68 and a 52-week low of $63.47.

Related Links:

Parker Hannifin To Acquire Exotic Metals Forming Company For $1.7B

Monotype To Be Acquired By HGGC For $19.85/Share In Cash

Posted-In: M&A News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMD)

Earnings Scheduled For June 4, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Penske Automotive Group Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss

Chegg Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat