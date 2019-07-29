Exact Sciences Will Acquire Genomic Health In $2.8B Deal
Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS) will acquire Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) for $72 per share in a cash and stock transaction valued at $2.8 billion.
The transaction has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of both companies and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.
Upon closing of the deal, Exact Sciences shareholders are expected to own approximately 91% of the combined company, and Genomic Health stockholders are expected to own approximately 9%. Genomic Health stockholders will receive $27.50 in cash and $44.50 in shares of Exact Sciences stock.
Exact Sciences shares are trading down 4.6% at $112.45 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $121.98 and a 52-week low of $47.78.
Genomic Health shares are trading higher by 1.9% at $70 per share.
