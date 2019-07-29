Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exact Sciences Will Acquire Genomic Health In $2.8B Deal
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 29, 2019 8:07am   Comments
Share:
Exact Sciences Will Acquire Genomic Health In $2.8B Deal

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS) will acquire Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) for $72 per share in a cash and stock transaction valued at $2.8 billion.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of both companies and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

See Also: Mylan, Pfizer's Upjohn To Merge And Create New Company

Upon closing of the deal, Exact Sciences shareholders are expected to own approximately 91% of the combined company, and Genomic Health stockholders are expected to own approximately 9%. Genomic Health stockholders will receive $27.50 in cash and $44.50 in shares of Exact Sciences stock.

Exact Sciences shares are trading down 4.6% at $112.45 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $121.98 and a 52-week low of $47.78.

Genomic Health shares are trading higher by 1.9% at $70 per share.

Posted-In: M&A News Top Stories Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EXAS + GHDX)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat; Mylan To Combine With Pfizer's Upjohn Division
8 Stocks To Watch For July 29, 2019
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jounce Jumps On Licensing Deal, Regulus Hit With Partial Clinical Hold, Genomic Health Added to S&P SmallCap Index
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mylan, Pfizer's Upjohn To Merge And Create New Company