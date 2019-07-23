Market Overview

LSC Terminates Quad Merger, Gives Concerning Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 23, 2019 8:12am
LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) and Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) have terminated a merger agreement of an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $1.4 billion.

Quad will pay LSC a termination fee of $45 million. The agreement was announced on Oct. 31, 2018. On June 20, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it had filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois to enjoin Quad’s proposed acquisition of LSC.

“We disagree with the DOJ’s conclusion regarding our transaction, especially in the context of industry trends,” said LSC CEO Thomas Quinlan. “However, we and Quad recognize the significant additional time and resources that would be required to challenge the DOJ’s complaint and have therefore decided mutually that it is in the best interests of our respective companies to terminate the merger agreement.”

LSC Communications also cut 2019 sales guidance from $3.55 billion-$3.65 billion to $3.45 billion-$3.55 billion versus a $3.57 billion estimate.

LSC Communications shares were trading down 4.31% at $3.33 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.88 and a 52-week low of $3.43.

Posted-In: M&A News Guidance

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

