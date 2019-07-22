Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) will acquire Platinum Performance, a nutrition-focused animal health company for an undisclosed amount.

Platinum’s petcare products include formulations that focus on wellness and joint support for dogs and cats. With the acquisition of Platinum’s nutritional formulas, Zoetis is entering this space for horses and building on the company’s existing nutritional portfolio for dogs and cats.

Zoetis shares were trading up 1.8% to $116.20 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $116.47 and a 52-week low of $78.90.

