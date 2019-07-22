Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vail Resorts Will Acquire Peak Resorts For $11/Share
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 22, 2019 8:15am   Comments
Share:
Vail Resorts Will Acquire Peak Resorts For $11/Share

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ: SKIS) will be acquired by Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) for $11.00 per share in cash.

The transaction is expected to close in the fall. The transaction represents a 116% premium to Peak Resorts’ closing stock price on July 19.

Peak Resorts is a Missouri-based company that operates 17 ski resorts in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Vail Resorts is a mountain resort company.

"For over 22 years, our team has worked tirelessly to create what is one of the country's premier ski resort companies. We are now delighted to announce this agreement with Vail Resorts that creates substantial value for our shareholders and new opportunities for our guests," said Timothy Boyd, President and CEO of Peak Resorts. "During my time in the industry, I've come to know and respect Vail Resorts and believe they will build on our accomplishments and further improve the experience that our loyal guests enjoy both on and off the mountain."

Peak Resorts shares were trading up 6.8% at $5.45, while Vail Resorts shares were trading down 1.3% at $225.71 in Monday’s pre-market session.

Related Links:

Turning Point Brands To Acquire Solace Technologies In $15.25M Deal

Red Robin Trades Higher After Acquisition Interest

Posted-In: M&A News Top Stories Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MTN + SKIS)

35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Peak Resorts Trades Higher On Positive Q4 Earnings
48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For June 27, 2019
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Halliburton Reports Mixed Q2 Results