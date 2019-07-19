Market Overview

Red Robin Trades Higher After Acquisition Interest
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 19, 2019 8:54am   Comments
Vintage Capital Management has sent a proposal to acquire Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) outstanding common shares for $40.00 per share in cash.

The Red Robin board is reviewing and considering the proposal. Red Robin's board of directors and management team have said they;re committed to acting in the best interests of the company and all shareholders.

Evercore is serving as financial advisor to Red Robin and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as its legal counsel.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares were trading up 14.02% at $34.89 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $51.28 and a 52-week low of $24.57.

Photo by Cbraccialini/Wikimedia.

Posted-In: M&A News Restaurants General Best of Benzinga

