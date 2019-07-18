Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Report: Anheuser-Busch InBev Could Sell Korean, Australian Units
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 18, 2019 12:52pm   Comments
Share:
Report: Anheuser-Busch InBev Could Sell Korean, Australian Units

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (NYSE: BUD) could be selling off its South Korean, Australia and Central America units in order to cut its debt pile, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Last week, the company called off the planned IPO of its Asian business for which it was aiming to raise $10 billion.

Anheuser-Busch shares traded at $89.51 at time of publication.

Related Links:

IPO Expert On AB InBev's Canceled Go-Public Plan: It Wasn't Clear From Day One

AbbVie Acquires Mavupharma For Undisclosed Amount

Posted-In: News Asset Sales Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BUD)

IPO Expert On AB InBev's Canceled Go-Public Plan: It Wasn't Clear From Day One
Guggenheim Bullish On Budweiser Parent Company's Growth Opportunities
California Hits Anheuser-Busch With $500,000 Fine For Violating Air Pollution Laws
Fourth Of July Pop, Boom, And Sparkle: Summer Seasonal Stocks To Consider
Anheuser Busch Inbev Preps Biggest IPO Of 2019 In Hong Kong
Bank Of America's Energy Drink Case Study: Early Distribution Deals Could Decide Winners In Cannabis Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

AMD Loses A Bull: Mizuho Points To Valuation, Limited Upside In Downgrade

Akerna, Leafly Partner On Point-Of-Sale Integration For Dispensaries