Report: eBay Sale Of StubHub Could Be Forthcoming
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 17, 2019 11:03am   Comments
eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) could be moving ahead with a sale of StubHub, according to CNBC.

Activist investors Elliott Management and Starboard Value both have a stake in eBay.

The company is under pressure from Elliott Management and Starboard Value to pursue strategic initiatives.

The initiatives include a strategic review of assets, an operating review, and the addition of two new independent board members.

Shares of eBay were down 0.25% at $39.82 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Posted-In: CNBC StubHubNews Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

