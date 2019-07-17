eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) could be moving ahead with a sale of StubHub, according to CNBC.

Activist investors Elliott Management and Starboard Value both have a stake in eBay.

The company is under pressure from Elliott Management and Starboard Value to pursue strategic initiatives.

The initiatives include a strategic review of assets, an operating review, and the addition of two new independent board members.

Shares of eBay were down 0.25% at $39.82 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Related Links:

Some Of The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Found Elsewhere

eBay To Conduct Strategic Reviews, Could Spin Off StubHub