Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) moved higher by more than 3.6% Monday following a report of buyout interest from KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR).

A report from Intereconomia on said private equity firm KKR is looking to buy Nielsen at $30 per share. Reports of a deal at first glance may not seem far fetched given activist investor and 12% shareholder Elliott Management's push for Nielsen to sell itself. Also, KKR is familiar with Nielsen's business as it was part of a consortium of investors who took Nielsen private in 2006.

However, a source familiar with the matter told Benzinga "this is a false rumor."

CNBC's David Faber reported earlier this year Nielsen was "quietly pursuing" a deal to sell itself to a handful of potential bidders, none of which include KKR. Faber's sources close to the matter also said a round of bids were due in January.

Shares of Nielsen remain about 3.5% higher Monday at $23.67. This may signal investors are more confident the likelihood of a takeout occurring is greater than a deal not finalizing.

