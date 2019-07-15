Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KKR For Nielsen Report 'Is A False Rumor'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2019 11:54am   Comments
Share:
KKR For Nielsen Report 'Is A False Rumor'

Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) moved higher by more than 3.6% Monday following a report of buyout interest from KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR).

What Happened

A report from Intereconomia on said private equity firm KKR is looking to buy Nielsen at $30 per share. Reports of a deal at first glance may not seem far fetched given activist investor and 12% shareholder Elliott Management's push for Nielsen to sell itself. Also, KKR is familiar with Nielsen's business as it was part of a consortium of investors who took Nielsen private in 2006.

However, a source familiar with the matter told Benzinga "this is a false rumor."

Why It's Important

CNBC's David Faber reported earlier this year Nielsen was "quietly pursuing" a deal to sell itself to a handful of potential bidders, none of which include KKR. Faber's sources close to the matter also said a round of bids were due in January.

Shares of Nielsen remain about 3.5% higher Monday at $23.67. This may signal investors are more confident the likelihood of a takeout occurring is greater than a deal not finalizing.

Related Links:

Barclays, Macquarie Upgrade Nielsen Holdings On Elliott Management Stake, Likelihood Of Sale

Goldman Sachs Lifts Sell Rating Off Nielsen Amid M&A Potential

Posted-In: activist investor Elliott Management IntereconomiaM&A News Rumors Top Stories Exclusives Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KKR + NLSN)

Applied Materials Will Acquire Kokusai Electric For $2.2B
22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
KKR To Sell KCF Technologies To SKC For $1B
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 21, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

DOWN UNDER TRUCKING: Locals Shoot Down Drones