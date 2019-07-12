Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE: HI) will acquire Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN) in a cash and stock transaction valued at $2 billion including net debt of $686 million as of March 31.

The deal has been approved by the board of directors of both companies. Under the agreement, Milacron stockholders will receive $11.80 in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1612 shares of Hillenbrand common stock for each share of Milacron common stock they own.

Milacron manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems in the approximately $30 billion plastics technology and processing industry.

Milacron's stock traded higher by 21% to $16.39 in Friday's pre-market session.

Hillenbrand shares were trading down 11.2% at $34.50. The stock has a 52-week high of $53.41 and a 52-week low of $36.22.

Related Links:

Agilent Will Acquire BioTek Instruments In $1.16B Deal

Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires BluePeak Advisors

Photo courtesy of Milacron.