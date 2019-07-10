Ohr Pharmaceutical Merger With Neubase Therapeutics Approved By Shareholders

Ohr Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: OHRP) announced that all of its proposals relating to its proposed merger with Neubase Therapeutics were approved by Ohr's stockholders at a special meeting held today.

Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will change its name to “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc” and the NASDAQ trading symbol will become “NBSE."

Ohr Pharmaceutical shares were trading up 27% at $4.70. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.20 and a 52-week low of $1.60.

