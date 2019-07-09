Market Overview

Actuant To Sell Engineered Components & Systems For $214.5M
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 09, 2019 9:00am   Comments
Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) will sell its Engineered Components & Systems segment to an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners for $214.5 million.

The deal will exclude Actuant's Cortland U.S. business. The businesses included in this segment will be Elliott manufacturing, Weasler engineering, CrossControl, Maximatecc and Gits Manufacturing.

"EC&S's [Engineered Components & Systems] innovative solutions are relied upon on by diverse end-users across the globe, and we intend to build upon the company's strong foundation by creating a standalone business positioned for growth," said Tony Lee, managing partner of One Rock.

Actuant shares closed Monday's session at $23.94. The stock has a 52-week range between $31 and $19.07.

Posted-In: News Asset Sales

