Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) announced it's conducting a review of strategic alternatives. The company states there can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in a transaction.

Nano Dimension has not set a timetable for the conclusion of its review of strategic alternatives, and it does not intend to comment further. The company has retained Stifel as its exclusive financial advisor to assist in its review.

Nano Dimension shares were trading down 4.3% at 49 cents in Monday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.59.

