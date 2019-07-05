Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For July 5, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 05, 2019 4:19am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) disclosed that ULTOMIRIS has received marketing authorization from the European Commission for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares gained 1.2% to $134.98 in the after-hours trading session.
  • OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) shares surged around 55% Wednesday after Synthomer Plc announced plans to buy the company for an enterprise value of $824 million. OMNOVA shares rose 0.2% to $9.93 in after-hours trading.
  • WPP PLC (NYSE: WPP) reported the acquisition of majority stake in Italian technology-driven creative agency, Aquest. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. WPP shares rose 0.7% to close at $ 62.81 on Wednesday.

  • Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) reported the FDA approval of Xembify, its new 20% subcutaneous immunoglobulin for treating primary immunodeficiencies. Grifols shares gained 1.5% to close at $21.40 on Wednesday.
  • Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares jumped around 14% Wednesday following a report that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is in advanced talks to buy the company. Symantec shares rose 0.6% to $25.25 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchM&A News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

