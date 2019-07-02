Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Varian Will Acquire Embolic Bead Asset From Boston Scientific
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 02, 2019 12:51pm   Comments
Share:

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE: VAR) will acquire Boston Scientific’s (NYSE: BSX) portfolio of drug-loadable microsphere and bland embolic bead products. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Boston Scientific’s portfolio of products treat arteriovenous malformations, which is a tangle of abnormal and poorly formed blood vessels and hypervascular tumors. Varian will not acquire any of the Boston Scientific operations, but plans to manufacture and distribute the products.

"This acquisition from Boston Scientific will strengthen Varian's growing position in the high-value interventional oncology segment and is consistent with our long-term strategy to become a global leader in multidisciplinary, integrated cancer solutions," said Dow Wilson, CEO of Varian.

Varian shares were trading down 0.30% at $139.20 Tuesday afternoon.

Related Links:

Karuna Therapeutics Opens Above IPO Price

ImmunoGen To Focus Operations On Mivetuximab Soravtansine Development

Posted-In: News Asset Sales

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BSX + VAR)

Top 10 Most Overbought Stocks Via Benzinga Pro's Radar Tool For Friday, June 28, 2019
BMO Adds Boston Scientific To Top Picks, Sees Catalysts Ahead
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Merck In Breast Cancer Study, Arrowhead to Join S&P SmallCap 600 Index, Ocular's Glaucoma Trial Fails
Q1 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 13, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

NCR Acquires Online Banking Platform D3 Technology

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 3.5%; MDJM Shares Spike Higher