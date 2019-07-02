Faber: T-Mobile, Dish A Step Closer To Finalizing Divestiture

Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) and T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) have agreed to a divestiture deal, which brings the two a step closer to gaining government approval of its merger along with Sprint Corp (NYSE: S), according to CNBC’s David Faber.

In June, New York Attorney General Letitia James and California attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a multi-state lawsuit with eight other state attorneys attempting to block the proposed $26-billion merger of Sprint and T-Mobile.

According to Faber's latest report, there are still some issues the Department of Justice is actively focused on before it allows a deal.

Dish shares were trading up 1.7% to $39.55 at time of publication on Tuesday. Sprint shares were trading up 4% to $6.84, while T-Mobile shares were up 1.13 percent at $74.99.

