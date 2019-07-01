CareTrust REIT Buys A Skilled Nursing Facility In Idaho For $12.8M
CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ: CTRE) will acquire Cascadia of Nampa, a rehabilitation facility located in Nampa, Idaho, for $12.8 million.
The initial annual cash rent will be approximately $1.45 million. The acquisition was funded using cash on hand.
The facility will be added to CareTrust’s existing lease with Idaho-based Cascadia Healthcare, LLC, bringing the total facility count to 12 facilities with 1,013 licensed beds.
“Cascadia of Nampa is a purpose-built post-acute facility that will be a fixture in the Nampa healthcare community for years to come, and we are excited to watch Cascadia expand their patient-focused care model throughout the Treasure Valley,” said Mark Lamb, CareTrust CIO.
CareTrust REIT traded down 2.2% at $23.26 Monday morning.
Related Links:
Brookfield Infrastructure To Buy Genesee & Wyoming In $8.4B Deal
Posted-In: M&A News REIT Real Estate
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.