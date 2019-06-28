FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) will acquire the German restructuring advisory firm Andersch AG. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

FTI Consulting is a business advisory firm headquartered in Washington, D.C. Andersch AG has offices in Frankfurt, Hamburg and Dϋsseldorf. The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of 2019, subject to German regulatory approval.

"We have been actively pursuing the opportunity to attract a high-quality restructuring team in Germany, which is one of the largest markets for consulting services in the world,” said Steven Gunby CEO of FTI Consulting. “Moreover, the addition of our new colleagues in Germany will further enhance our leading restructuring positions globally, supporting our commitment to investing behind our core positions of strength."

FTI Consulting shares traded around $83.87 at time of publication.

